Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Babatunde Ibrahim Ademola (32): Marsh Green, Wigan - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Wigan, with 76 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £340, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £34, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 18 months.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Paul Anthony Maiden (45): Warrington Road, Wigan – Displayed an advertisement for an event at Pure Nightclub, Wigan, at various places in contravention of the Town and Country Planning Act: Fined a total of £600, pay a surcharge to fund victims services of £30, pay costs of £500.

Dylan Anthony Bromley (21): Stonyhurst Avenue, Ince - Damaged a window to the value of £200 belonging to Stephen Bullough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Daniel Keyorth, harassment of Daniel Keyorth: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Heffey (44): Poolstock Lane, Wigan - Drink driving on Northumberland Street, Wigan, with 120 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, committed an offence while subject of a suspended sentence order given for assault: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months, fined £350.

Carl Reardon (51): Harrowby Street, Newtown - Stole two handbags worth £89 from TK Maxx, stole a gold necklace to the value of £586 belonging to Uncle’s Jewellers and Pawnbrokers: Jailed for eight weeks, with offence being so serious as committed while subject of a community order.

Shannon Joseph Gibson (32): Comet Road, Marsh Green - Assaulted an emergency worker by beating him: Community order for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, be under curfew for 18 weeks, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Griffiths (21): Spilsby Square, Wigan - Drink driving on Spilsby Square, Wigan, with 93 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, possession of a knuckleduster without lawful excuse: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work for 200 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 24 months.

Jeffrey Stuart Heap (31): Platt Lane, Standish - Failed to give a breath specimen for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle: Community order for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 36 months.

Sarah Anne Mack (24): Worsley Street, Pemberton - Drink driving on Atherton Street, Wigan, with 74 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Wayne John McMahon (34): Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in Wallgate, failed to surrender to custody, committed an offence while subject of a conditional discharge order for criminal damage: Discharged conditionally for two years, fined £120, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.