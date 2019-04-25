Wigan's Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Jean Wolkert (73): Shrewsbury Close, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Pension Credit in that he had savings over the prescribed limit: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Blake Gregory Nixon (26): Sullivan Way, Wigan - Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £330, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Kay (37): Scholes, Wigan - Stole clothing to the value of £131 belonging to Marks & Spencer: Community order with six-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Thomas Mark Bayley (34): Golborne Place, Wigan - Destroyed a mobile phone to the value of £300 belonging to Kay Dunseath: Restraining order not to contact Kay Dunseath, fined £120, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £325 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Christopher Alan Clark (34): Camberwell Crescent, Wigan - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis: Fined £623, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £62, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Darren Goulding (47): St George’s Homeless Shelter, Wigan - Possession of diamorphine, failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kerry Ann Clarke (43): Allscott Way, Ashton: Assaulted Christopher Latham by beating: Fined £580, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £58, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £200 compensation.

Joseph Thomas Melling (22): School Avenue, Whelley - Stole X3 drills to the value of £480 belonging to the B&Q store in Wigan, committed an offence while a community order was in place for theft: Jailed for 16 weeks, pay £480 compensation.

Paul James Pugh (43): Bedford Street, Whelly - Possession of diamorphine: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Claire Lingard (40): Frog Lane, Wigan - Deposited a bag of household waste and left it on land near Frog Lane, Wigan: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £130.

Wayne Simpkin (30): Red Hill Way, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Unpaid work for 40 hours added to the community order, pay costs of £85.

Sarah Janes Slater (36): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Unpaid work for 20 hours added to the community order, pay costs of £85.

Martin James Wilding (31): Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a 15-day curfew, pay £85 costs.

Mark Kevin Edwards (50): Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan - Drove at a speed exceeding 50mph in a speed restricted area: Fined £153, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Donna Evans (47): East Mount, Orrell - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.