Wigan's Week In Court

The latest round up of people brought before Wigan magistrates



Mark Waite (42): Carlisle Street, Wigan - Possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse

Shaun Anthony Atkins (34): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Stole razors from Boots in Wigan, stole meat from Tesco Express and the Co-op in Wigan: Jailed for five months, pay £150 compensation.

Wayne Simpkin (30): Red Hill Way, Hindley - Damaged a garden chair to the value of £50 belonging to Vicky Bevan, assaulted Vicky Bevan by beating her: Jailed for five months, restraining order put in place not to contact Vicky Bevan or go to an address on Warrington Road, Wigan, or Platt Bridge Primary School, pay £200 compensation.

Steven Craig Greenall (29): Morris House, Scholes, Wigan - Produced cannabis: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Griffiths (41): Sephton Street, Ince - Harassment of David Lythgoe: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact David Lythgoe or go within 100 metres of an address in Beech Hill Lane, Wigan, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Steven Prior (32): No fixed address - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months.

Kevin Barrington (19): Chestnut Road, Whelley - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for taking a vehicle without consent: Pay costs of £65, community order revoked, jailed for nine weeks suspended for 12 months.

Dariusz Donga (28): Keswick Place, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 13 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £65.

Jason Anthony Beaumont (43): Devonshire Road, Atherton - Assaulted Lindsey Robinson in Wigan by beating her: Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment programme, restraining order not to attend an address at Devonshire Road, Atherton, or contact Lindsey Robinson: Pay £100 compensation to the victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lacey Peppin (27): Dixon Avenue, Shevington - Made a false statement that they were a full-time motor trader to obtain insurance: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Michael Ashley Brown (25): Brookdale Road, Hindley - Being an offender under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to tell police of foreign travel: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work for 150 hours, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to find victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tracy Cook (55): No fixed address - At Wigan, and while being an offender under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to register a change of address: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Brandon Lukins (18): Poolstock Lane, Poolstock - Possession of a knife and a hammer in Mesnes Street, Wigan: Community order for 12 months with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.