Wigan's Week In Court

The latest round-up of those brought before magistrates recently...



Stuart Martin (18): Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include 15 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay costs of £65.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Shaun Holmes (51): Almond Grove, Wigan - Drink driving on Gidlow Lane, Wigan, with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrames being the legal limit: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Ryan Lee (39): Eaton Street, Standish - Drink driving on St Malo Road, Wigan, with 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrames being the legal limit: Community order for 12 months with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

John Geoffrey Hilton (40): Ormskirk Road, Wigan - Stole an iPhone lead and dashcam to the value of £165 belonging to Peter Ingram: Jailed for 21 days.

Sean Cronin (23): Kensington Drive, Leigh - Drove a Kawasaki motorcycle on Coronation Drive in Leigh, while disqualified from driving, drove without insurance: Community order with curfew for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lynne Ann Goodall (54): Manor Grove, Orrell - Drink driving on Victoria Street, Wigan, with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrames being the legal limit: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Liam Anthony Makin (31): Charles Street, Swinley - Assaulted a police officer in the exercise of his functions, failed to surrender to custody: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Donna Hendry (41): Poolstock Lane, Wigan - Assaulted Ryan Crompton causing actual bodily harm: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, with the offence being so serious as the victim lost a tooth and attack affected his studies, unpaid work requirement for 120 hours, pay £750 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Robert Harold Paul Sheppard (29): Fell Street, Leigh - At Wigan, when suspected of having driven, failed to provide a specimen of blood for testing, drove without insurance or a licence, used a fraudulent registration mark: Community order for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work for 160 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £120 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Kerry Elaine Taylor (42): Constantia Street, Lower Ince - Stole cleaning products worth £19 from B&M Bargains, stole cosmetics and cleaning products worth £116 from Wilkos, committing an offence while a community order was in place for possession of diamorphine: Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Carl Richard Gilliand (38): No fixed address - At Wigan, stole a TV to the value of £159 belonging to Philomena Gilliland: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £40 compensation.