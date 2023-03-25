Wigan school issues stark warning after alleged targeted attack on nearby college student
A Wigan secondary school has urged pupils to stay vigilant following an alleged targeted attack on a student at a nearby college.
By Sian Jones
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 08:36 GMT
Standish Community High issued the warning to parents after receiving reports that a teenager from Winstanley College was deliberately knocked off his E-bike at around 3.55pm on Thursday (March 23).
In the email, the school states he was driven into by a black Mercedes A class containing four men.
His bike was then put into the back of the vehicle.