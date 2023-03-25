News you can trust since 1853
Wigan school issues stark warning after alleged targeted attack on nearby college student

A Wigan secondary school has urged pupils to stay vigilant following an alleged targeted attack on a student at a nearby college.

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 08:36 GMT

Standish Community High issued the warning to parents after receiving reports that a teenager from Winstanley College was deliberately knocked off his E-bike at around 3.55pm on Thursday (March 23).

In the email, the school states he was driven into by a black Mercedes A class containing four men.

Standish Community High issued the warning following the incident
His bike was then put into the back of the vehicle.

Standish High went on to say: “We would advise students who cycle into school that it would be wise to arrange to cycle with some friends and be vigilant and aware of what is going on around you.”