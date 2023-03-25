Standish Community High issued the warning to parents after receiving reports that a teenager from Winstanley College was deliberately knocked off his E-bike at around 3.55pm on Thursday (March 23).

In the email, the school states he was driven into by a black Mercedes A class containing four men.

Standish Community High issued the warning following the incident

His bike was then put into the back of the vehicle.