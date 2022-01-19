Wigan schoolgirl rape suspects are bailed

The pair, who are in their 30s, were arrested after police were called to an incident at premises on Old Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at 3.45pm on Monday January 17.

It was alleged that a teenaged girl had been seriously sexually assaulted.

Specially trained police officers have since been with the youngster and her family.

Police were still in the area the morning after the incident

The suspects were questioned for several hours before they were bailed pending further inquiries.

The men, who have not been named, have been told to report back to police on February 14.

Officers in the meantime are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7182 or 7094 quoting 1741 17/01/22 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.