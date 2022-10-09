Wigan scooterist admits dangerous driving, threatening a police officer and having ammonia as an offensive weapon
A Wigan teenager who rode a scooter dangerously, threatened a police officer and had a drinks bottle containing ammonia as a weapon has been given a community punishment.
Cameron Mennell, 18, of Falconwood Close, Wigan, appeared in the dock before borough justices to admit the motoring offence aboard a Yamaha GPD 125-A on the M55 at Kirkham, Lancashire.
On the same day - November 16 last year - he harassed PC Ahangozad at Blackpool and had the offensive makeshift weapon on Preston New Road, Samlesbury.
The bench found that the threats to the officer were both racially and religiously aggravated.
He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
Mennell also lost his driver's licence for 18 months and must pay compensation and a victim services surcharge totalling £175.