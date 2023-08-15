A court heard that David Simpson’s criminal spree began at 6am on May 17 when he attempted to enter several homes across different Ince streets in quick succession.

During the course of the morning, the 43-year-old of Kendal Road, Ince, broke a small window, tried several doors handles, and entered a garden of one of the houses.

David Simpson has been sent to prison for 38 months

Despite being thwarted, including being chased off by an occupant and being disturbed at by a dog, Simpson persisted with his attempts and eventually found his way into a home on Ince Green Lane.

Bank cards were stolen and the occupants of the house were later notified of their cards being used at various shops around the area

Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the stores and doorbell footage from the morning, officers quickly identified Simpson, resulting in an arrest and subsequent charge.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, Simpson received 48 months’ imprisonment for one burglary, five counts of attempted burglaries and two counts of fraud. This was reduced to 38 months as he entered an early guilty plea.

Det Sgt Nigel Rigby, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan District Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “As a force-priority issue, we always investigate reports of burglaries and do our best to secure arrests, charges and sentencings.

“Ultimately, they are crimes in which people can end up feeling unsafe and scared in their own homes and this subsequent sentencing is a great result. Simpson attempted to enter several houses, not caring for those who were inside, and used stolen cards to purchase and attempt to purchase various goods.

“He now has plenty of time to think about his actions behind bars.”