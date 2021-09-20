Wigan serial offender breached driving ban 150 miles from home

Wigan magistrates heard that 31-year-old Bernard Ward of Withington Lane, Aspull, was caught at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla in Northampton, despite being the subject of a court disqualification.

He admitted to the offence and one of not being insured at the same time but a further charge that he had been driving the vehicle on false registration plates was dismissed when the prosecution didn’t offer any evidence.

However Ward also admitted to breaching the terms of sentences imposed by two other courts.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

One was for repeatedly violating a curfew imposed by Liverpool justices for stealing fuel from a company in Haydock and another was for failing to attend community order appointments, imposed by Nottingham magistrates, after he stole a caravan and wrecked someone’s car.

The bench imposed a fresh six-month driving ban, ordered that he complete 20 days of rehabilitation activites and imposed a 7pm to 7am electronically-tagged curfew until January 30. There is also £295 to pay in fines, costs and to victim services.