Wigan serial shoplifter jailed after thieving spree
A serial shoplifter has been jailed for 28 weeks after another thieving spree.
Wigan justices heard that Christopher Whittle, 36, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, was barred from Robin Retail Park but that didn’t stop him from stealing a £40 handbag from TK Maxx there on June 5 nor £489 worth of Olay skin products from Superdrug on July 26.
He admitted to these crimes along with the breaches of the exclusion order, plus further thefts of clothing from Asda on July 26 and cleaning products from Tesco Express on September 13.
As well as his jail term, Whittle must also pay £128 to victim services.
