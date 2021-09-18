Wigan serial shoplifter jailed after thieving spree

Wigan justices heard that Christopher Whittle, 36, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, was barred from Robin Retail Park but that didn’t stop him from stealing a £40 handbag from TK Maxx there on June 5 nor £489 worth of Olay skin products from Superdrug on July 26.

He admitted to these crimes along with the breaches of the exclusion order, plus further thefts of clothing from Asda on July 26 and cleaning products from Tesco Express on September 13.

As well as his jail term, Whittle must also pay £128 to victim services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court