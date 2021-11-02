Wigan serial thief back behind bars
One of Wigan’s most prolific criminals is beginning another year-long stretch in prison after his latest thieving spree.
Arthur McLean, 50, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to admit stealing wine and cider from B&M Bargains in Standishgate on September 21 and shaving products from the Grand Arcade’s Boots store on September 29.
By entering these two stores, McLean was also then in breach of a criminal behaviour order imposed by the court in February.
He admitted to the breaches and also to failing to adhere to supervision requirements following a previous spell behind bars.
As well as his 52-week jail sentence, McLean was also ordered to pay £128 to victim services.