Wigan serial thief back behind bars

Wigan and Leigh court

Arthur McLean, 50, of no fixed address, appeared before Wigan justices to admit stealing wine and cider from B&M Bargains in Standishgate on September 21 and shaving products from the Grand Arcade’s Boots store on September 29.

By entering these two stores, McLean was also then in breach of a criminal behaviour order imposed by the court in February.

He admitted to the breaches and also to failing to adhere to supervision requirements following a previous spell behind bars.