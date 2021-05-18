Wigan serial thief on the run from police

Zara Fairhurst

Zara Fairhurst, occasionally known as Zara Stockley, was released from prison in March after being jailed in December 2020 for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The 30-year-old, who has appeared many times before Wigan and Leigh magistrates largely charged with shoplifting offences, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence.

Fairhurst is known to have links to the Wigan area.