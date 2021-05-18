Wigan serial thief on the run from police

Police are appealing for help in tracing one of Wigan's most prolific thieves.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:31 am
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 7:32 am
Zara Fairhurst

Zara Fairhurst, occasionally known as Zara Stockley, was released from prison in March after being jailed in December 2020 for breaching a criminal behaviour order.

The 30-year-old, who has appeared many times before Wigan and Leigh magistrates largely charged with shoplifting offences, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of her licence.

Fairhurst is known to have links to the Wigan area.

Anybody with information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.