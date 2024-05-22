Wigan sex offender admits trying to hide his internet history
A Wigan 52-year-old has admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order by having software on a device designed to hide internet history.
Jason Parr, of Brownlow Avenue, Ince, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to flouting the order issued by a Bolton Crown Court judge in 2017 after his conviction for sexual offences.
He will be sentenced by Manchester justices on July 8 and has been released on unconditional bail until then.