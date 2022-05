Samuel Grundy, 26, of Brambling Way, Lowton, stood before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to the breach of the Sexual Offences Act by not observing notification requirements on March 10.

The hearing was told that he was required by law to make such notifications within three days of release.

Grundy pleaded guilty to a breach of the Sexual Offences Act