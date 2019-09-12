Wigan shooting: Police confirm woman 'shot twice in back'

A woman was shot twice in the back through the window of her house during a morning of chaos on Wigan's streets.



The 41-year-old woman is recovering in hospital following the horrific attack which took place shortly after midnight today (Thursday) in Redland Court, off Bolton Road.

Police at the scene in Redland Court

A burned out BMW was located on a dirt track just metres away.

Shots were also fired in Vicarage Road, Abram, around the same time of today, but no injuries were reported from the scene.

Crime Scene Investigators were coming both streets for vital clues today, along with another abandoned car at Winstanley Road in Bryn Gates

"A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: At around 12.21am on Thursday 12 September 2019 police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Redland Court.

The destroyed BMW near Bolton Road

"A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being shot twice in the back through the window of her house. Her injuries are not life threatening.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 3034 quoting incident number 0050 of 12/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

