News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan shoplifter admits threatening her shop captors with violence

A shoplifter is awaiting sentence after finally admitting to menacing the people who had detained her.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:55 am

Claire Forbes, 41, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had pleaded guilty to stealing £60 worth of goods from Iceland in the town on October 30 last year but denied threatening unlawful violence afterwards.

Read More

Read More
Young Wigan man faces court bill after admitting flytipping charge

However, she later changed her plea to guilty and also confessed to an August bail breach.

The Platt Bridge Iceland store on Templeton Road

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

She will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 26 and is on bail until then.