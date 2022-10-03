Wigan shoplifter admits threatening her shop captors with violence
A shoplifter is awaiting sentence after finally admitting to menacing the people who had detained her.
By Charles Graham
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:55 am
Claire Forbes, 41, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had pleaded guilty to stealing £60 worth of goods from Iceland in the town on October 30 last year but denied threatening unlawful violence afterwards.
However, she later changed her plea to guilty and also confessed to an August bail breach.
She will be sentenced at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on October 26 and is on bail until then.