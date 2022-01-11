Wigan shoplifter's baby clothes theft spree
A man breached a Robin Retail Park banning order three times to steal make-up and baby clothes, Wigan magistrates heard.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:37 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:38 pm
Christopher Whittle, already an inmate of HMP Forest Bank, had seven days added onto his custodial sentence for the September thefts from Boots and Matalan plus the three breaches.
He must also pay £128 to victim services.
