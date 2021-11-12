Wigan shoplifting menace is behind bars

Michael Huber, 33, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to four thefts, three of them of meat from Ashton’s Aldi on Septemeber 14, October 4 and October 19, plus one raid on the Food Warehouse from which he snatched chocolate bars on October 27. Huber further admitted to stealing two lots of perfume from Boots on November 2.

He was given a total of 18 weeks behind bars, the bench telling him that his crimes had been aggravated by the fact that he was on bail at the time of the latter offences and was also not complying with post-sentence supervision for another offence.

As well as the custodial sentence, he was ordered to pay £128 to victim services.

Michael Huber