Wigan shopping centre security guard faces racist abuse linked to Israel-Gaza conflict

Eissa Abdullkarem, 28, of Market Street, Wigan was prosecuted after shouting about how he would hurt anyone who supported Israel at the Grand Arcade shopping centre at 7.50am on Friday, October 20.

He pleaded guilty to using racially or religiously aggravated words with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Justices imposed a 12-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement – increased from nine months to reflect his racist abuse.

He must pay a £100 fine, plus £100 compensation.

Karen Saffman, senior district crown prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Eissa Abdullkarem sought to stir up hatred when he verbally abused a man who was simply going about his job.