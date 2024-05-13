Wigan shops visited by test purchaser as police tackle sale of knives to young people
Officers from Hindley neighbourhood policing team and B relief response team conducted the test purchases to check businesses were following Challenge 25 protocols on the sale of knives and sharp implements.
It coincided with the start of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action regarding knife crime awareness, engagement and enforcement.
A police spokesman said: “Challenge 25 requires sellers to ask buyers who look younger than 25 to produce a valid ID in order to purchase a knife. This significantly reduces the risk of knives being sold to persons under 18 which is a criminal offence.
"Sadly, not all stores visited today adopted Challenge 25.
"Our test purchaser was 21 so no criminal offences were committed. Instead police and trading standards will work with these premises to educate staff and management on the part they can play in reducing knife-enabled crime.”