Wigan shops visited by test purchaser as police tackle sale of knives to young people

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th May 2024, 16:43 BST
Test purchases have been carried out in several Wigan shops as police launch a week of action to tackle knife crime.

Officers from Hindley neighbourhood policing team and B relief response team conducted the test purchases to check businesses were following Challenge 25 protocols on the sale of knives and sharp implements.

It coincided with the start of Operation Sceptre, a national week of action regarding knife crime awareness, engagement and enforcement.

A police spokesman said: “Challenge 25 requires sellers to ask buyers who look younger than 25 to produce a valid ID in order to purchase a knife. This significantly reduces the risk of knives being sold to persons under 18 which is a criminal offence.

Police have been carrying out test purchases of knives

"Sadly, not all stores visited today adopted Challenge 25.

"Our test purchaser was 21 so no criminal offences were committed. Instead police and trading standards will work with these premises to educate staff and management on the part they can play in reducing knife-enabled crime.”

Anyone with concerns about the sale of age-restricted items is asked to email [email protected] or contact Wigan’s trading standards team here.