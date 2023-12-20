News you can trust since 1853
Wigan stalker locked up after finally admitting harassing a woman

A Wigan man who had denied harassing a woman has been jailed after changing his plea to guilty.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Jack Fowler, 26, of no fixed address, admitted going to the woman’s house uninvited, making phone calls and sending text messages between October 14 and 27, 2022.

He was jailed by Wigan justices for 16 weeks and a restraining order was imposed which forbids him to contact the woman for two years.