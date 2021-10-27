Wigan store ban for Tesco wine thief

Wigan and Leigh court

Malcolm Ellison, 55 of Kimberley Place, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to stealing six bottles of wine from Ashton’s Tesco on July 19.

This was just weeks after the same court had punished him for a series of thefts from shops in March.