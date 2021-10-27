Wigan store ban for Tesco wine thief
A serial thief has been given another community order after another lapse.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:31 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:32 am
Malcolm Ellison, 55 of Kimberley Place, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to stealing six bottles of wine from Ashton’s Tesco on July 19.
This was just weeks after the same court had punished him for a series of thefts from shops in March.
His latest punishment involves a drug rehabilitation programme, completing 20 days of rehab activities and being barred from the Tesco at Ashton for nine months. Ellison also has to pay £180 to the court and victim services.