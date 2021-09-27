Wigan sword threat man given suspended sentence

Dylan Patten, 26, of Eccleston Street, Swinley, had previously pleaded guilty to possessing the lethal weapon with the intention of menacing Stephen Pimlott and to threatening him with unlawful violence - both on August 23. The case was sent by magistrates to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing and as well as the suspended term he must complete 50 days of rehabilitation activities, a three-month night-time curfew and the sword was confiscated and destroyed.