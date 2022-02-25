Hunt for Wigan takeaway owner wanted over health and safety failings
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan takeaway owner wanted for failing to make improvements to his food outlet.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:26 pm
Wen Lin, 33, of Glebe Street, Blackburn and boss of the Rice Bowl on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, is charged with not complying with an improvement order issued under the Health and Safety at Work Act which required remedial work to be carried out at the premises.
