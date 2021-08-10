Wigan teen admits assault

Harry Stevenson, 19, of Dorning Street, Wigan, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to causing Aiden Harrison actual bodily harm on April 11. He was released on conditional bail pending his sentence at Bolton Crown Court on September 8.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.