Wigan teen appears before city justices accused of mugging

A Wigan teenager has denied committing a robbery.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, stood before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to mugging a named male of a metallic baton on August 21 2022 and to causing him actual bodily harm. However he admitted to another ABH of the same person on the same day.

A 16-year-old co-accused from Farnworth has admitted to both ABH and the baton robbery. The Wigan boy will next appear before city magistrates on July 25.