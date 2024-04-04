Wigan teen appears before city justices accused of mugging
A Wigan teenager has denied committing a robbery.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, stood before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to mugging a named male of a metallic baton on August 21 2022 and to causing him actual bodily harm. However he admitted to another ABH of the same person on the same day.
A 16-year-old co-accused from Farnworth has admitted to both ABH and the baton robbery. The Wigan boy will next appear before city magistrates on July 25.