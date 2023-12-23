Wigan teen awaits his punishment for taking kitchen knife to tram stop
A 15-year-old boy from Wigan has admitted having a kitchen knife at a tram stop.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to having the weapon at Oldham Mumps Metrolink station on November 26.
He was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 11.