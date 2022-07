Keegan Belshaw, 19 years old, of Montrose Avenue in Worsley Hall, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to admit to assaulting another young man by beating on Monday January 17 this year.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

He was remanded on bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on Thursday August 4. In the meantime he is remanded on bail conditional that he lives and sleeps each night at his home address.