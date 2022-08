Keegan Belshaw, 19, of Montrose Avenue, pleaded guilty to assaulting Liam Higgins on January 17 when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

A Newton hearing will take place at Bolton Magistrates' Court on October 17 to establish all the facts before sentencing.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He is also accused of possessing class B drug cannabis in Huyton on March 3, 2021, but has not yet entered a plea.