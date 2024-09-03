Wigan teen in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to Kensington Road, in Morecambe, at 6.45pm on Saturday following reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 50s with stab injuries was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have now arrested a 17-year-old boy from Billinge on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Kensington Road, Morecambe, where police were called to reports of a stabbing

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We understand people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers in the area assigned to this case. This is being treated as an isolated incident.”

Police are continuing to investigate and want to hear from witnesses and anyone with video footage related to the incident.

They are asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1202 of August 31.