Wigan teen in the dock accused of possessing a Taser and cannabis

A teenager has been charged with having a banned weapon and drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tyler Cunliffe, 18, of Willow Grove, Golborne, is accused of having a Taser, which was designed or adapted so that two or more missiles could be successively discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.

He is also charged with possessing class B drug cannabis on August 16.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on May 8.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.