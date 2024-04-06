Wigan teen in the dock accused of possessing a Taser and cannabis
A teenager has been charged with having a banned weapon and drugs.
Tyler Cunliffe, 18, of Willow Grove, Golborne, is accused of having a Taser, which was designed or adapted so that two or more missiles could be successively discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger.
He is also charged with possessing class B drug cannabis on August 16.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on May 8.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.