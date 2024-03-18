Wigan teen in the dock after being found with zombie knife and cannabis

A Wigan teenager has appeared in court after being caught with a knife and drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to possessing a zombie knife in a private place and class B drug cannabis on September 8.

A 12-month conditional discharge was imposed, while he was told to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £20 surcharge.

The knife and drugs will be destroyed.