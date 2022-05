Cameron Spear, 19, of Linney Square, Scholes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty driving a Renault Clio carelessly and without insurance or a licence on Montrose Avenue, Norley, last June 21 and then again without insurance and a licence on Winchester Close, Orrell, the following day.

He also admitted to making a grossly offensive call to the 101 number on June 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court