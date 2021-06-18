Wigan teen jailed for dangerous driving

They were two of seven criminal charges to which 18-year-old Jordan O’Reilly pleaded guilty when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge, further ones including that he was at the wheel of a high-performance car - again not his - while banned from the road.

O’Reilly, of Croal Avenue, Platt Bridge, admitted that he had taken a Ford Transit without the owner’s consent on December 20 and that it had been damaged in an accident before it was recovered.

He had driven it dangerously and had neither a licence nor insurance cover.

Bolton Crown Court

He also pleaded guilty to taking an Alfa Romeo without its owner’s permission which he then drove while banned and on false plates on Walthew Lane on March 29.

O’Reilly was sentenced to a total of 14 months behind bars, was banned from driving for three years and was made the subject of a criminal behaviour order for the same period.