Wigan teen must spend three years behind bars for sexual activity with child
A Wigan teenager has been jailed for three years for sexual activity with a child.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 4:55 am
Luke Aspey, 18, of Newland Avenue, Pemberton, incited a 10-year-old to expose himself for his sexual gratification and breached a sexual harm prevention order by having a device that could access the internet.
He was jailed for 36 months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.
A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed for seven years.