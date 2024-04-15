Wigan teen pleads not guilty to five sex charges, including three rapes
A Wigan teenager who is accused of five serious sexual offences, including three rapes, has pleaded not guilty.
The 17-year-old boy – who cannot be named due to his age – faces two charges of raping a woman aged 16 or over on January 11, 2022 and one of raping a 13-year-old girl in June 2021.
He is also charged with sexually assaulting a woman over 16 and assault by penetration on January 11, 2022.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on May 21.