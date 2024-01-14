News you can trust since 1853
Wigan teen pleads not guilty to robbery and machete possession

A Wigan teenager has pleaded not guilty to robbery and carrying a machete.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is alleged to have taken a vehicle, a mobile phone and a bank card from two people in a robbery in Bolton on November 28.

He is also charged with carrying a weapon - the machete - on the same day.

A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 29.