Wigan teen pleads not guilty to robbery and machete possession
A Wigan teenager has pleaded not guilty to robbery and carrying a machete.
The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is alleged to have taken a vehicle, a mobile phone and a bank card from two people in a robbery in Bolton on November 28.
He is also charged with carrying a weapon - the machete - on the same day.
A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on February 29.