Wigan teen sex offender breached the terms of his sentence

Connor Lammiman, of Lower Longshoot, Scholes, was given a community sentence last summer by Wigan magistrates for communicating with a girl whom he knew to be under 16 in order to set up an encounter that would have involved a crime under the Sex Offences Act.

The 18-year-old also admitted that this communication on May 17 put him in breach of a sexual risk order previously imposed on him by justices only in January last year.

He was given 16 months in a young offenders’ institution but the term was suspended of two years.

Lammiman had only been sentenced for the original offences at Wigan Magistrates's Court last summer

He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time.

Now back at Wigan Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to breaching the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify the authorities that he had a new bank card.

Sentencing will take place at Bolton Crown Court.