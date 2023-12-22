Wigan teen to be sentenced for making hundreds of indecent images of children
A Wigan teenager has admitted making indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.
Kyle Turner, 18, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on January 15 after pleading guilty to five charges.
He breached the order by deleting the internet browsing history on a mobile phone between January 11 and February 23, 2022, and by installing VPN software on a phone on January 30, 2022.
Turner also made indecent images of children between the same dates – 152 of the most serious (category A) images, 273 category B images and 97 category C images.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.