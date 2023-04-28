News you can trust since 1853
Wigan teen walks free after drug dealing and stolen goods handling case collapses

A teenager accused of being a drug dealer and stolen goods fence has walked free from court after the case against her collapsed.

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Bobbi-Jo Mayson, 18, of Rose Hill Avenue in Pemberton, had last year stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on November 14 2020 and to having criminal property, namely designer clothing, on May 7 2021.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial, but before it could start, the prosecution offered no evidence, the judge dismissed the case and told the defendant that she was free to go.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
