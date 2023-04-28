Bobbi-Jo Mayson, 18, of Rose Hill Avenue in Pemberton, had last year stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on November 14 2020 and to having criminal property, namely designer clothing, on May 7 2021.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial, but before it could start, the prosecution offered no evidence, the judge dismissed the case and told the defendant that she was free to go.