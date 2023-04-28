Wigan teen walks free after drug dealing and stolen goods handling case collapses
A teenager accused of being a drug dealer and stolen goods fence has walked free from court after the case against her collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Bobbi-Jo Mayson, 18, of Rose Hill Avenue in Pemberton, had last year stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on November 14 2020 and to having criminal property, namely designer clothing, on May 7 2021.