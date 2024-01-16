A Wigan teenager who admitted making indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Turner, 18, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, had previously pleaded guilty to five charges when appearing before magistrates.

He breached the order by deleting the internet browsing history on a mobile phone between January 11 and February 23, 2022, and by installing VPN software on a phone on January 30, 2022.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turner also made indecent images of children between the same dates – 152 of the most serious (category A) images, 273 category B images and 97 category C images.

In the dock at Bolton Crown Court, Turner was given a 12-month jail term but it was suspended for 18 months.