Wigan teen who made vile sex images of youngsters and flouted court order spared jail
Kyle Turner, 18, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, had previously pleaded guilty to five charges when appearing before magistrates.
He breached the order by deleting the internet browsing history on a mobile phone between January 11 and February 23, 2022, and by installing VPN software on a phone on January 30, 2022.
Turner also made indecent images of children between the same dates – 152 of the most serious (category A) images, 273 category B images and 97 category C images.
In the dock at Bolton Crown Court, Turner was given a 12-month jail term but it was suspended for 18 months.
The old sexual harm prevention order against him was scrapped and a new, five-year one was imposed.