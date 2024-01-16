News you can trust since 1853
Wigan teen who made vile sex images of youngsters and flouted court order spared jail

A Wigan teenager who admitted making indecent images of children and breaching a sexual harm prevention order has been given a suspended prison sentence.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Kyle Turner, 18, of Bridgewater Street, Hindley, had previously pleaded guilty to five charges when appearing before magistrates.

He breached the order by deleting the internet browsing history on a mobile phone between January 11 and February 23, 2022, and by installing VPN software on a phone on January 30, 2022.

Bolton Crown CourtBolton Crown Court
Turner also made indecent images of children between the same dates – 152 of the most serious (category A) images, 273 category B images and 97 category C images.

In the dock at Bolton Crown Court, Turner was given a 12-month jail term but it was suspended for 18 months.

The old sexual harm prevention order against him was scrapped and a new, five-year one was imposed.