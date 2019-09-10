Wigan teenager accused of child sex offences

A Wigan teenager is facing a string of sex crime accusations against a 13-year-old schoolboy.



The Golborne 17-year-old appeared before the borough’s youth court accused of four counts of sexually touching the youngster.

It is also alleged that he incited the boy to send him a video of him performing a lewd act and faces two further counts of inciting him to take part in sexual acts with him.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has yet to enter a plea and he was released by the bench on unconditional bail pending another appearance at the court on September 26.