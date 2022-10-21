Keegan Belshaw, 19, of Montrose Avenue in Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named male by beating on January 17 in Wigan and to being caught with cannabis on Knowsley Lane, Huyton, Merseyside, on March 3.

He was released on unconditional bail until November 17 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

