Wigan teenager admits to assault and drug possession
A Wigan teenager has admitted to drug possession and launching an attack.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Keegan Belshaw, 19, of Montrose Avenue in Worsley Hall, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting a named male by beating on January 17 in Wigan and to being caught with cannabis on Knowsley Lane, Huyton, Merseyside, on March 3.
He was released on unconditional bail until November 17 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
On that day he will also be pursued for the non-payment of a £1,310 fine handed down by the courts on January 7 for another offence.