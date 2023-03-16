Samuel Jakubowski was arrested following an alleged attack on a female in the early hours of Saturday March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old of Elm Tree Road in Lowton appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to confirm his personal details and hear the charges laid against him.

The attack took place in the town centre at the weekend

Because of the seriousness of the case, the bench immediately sent it to be heard before a judge and Jakobowski will make his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on April 19.

Before then he is on bail but will be electronically tagged, obliged to sleep at his home address and stay within its precincts between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad