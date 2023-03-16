Wigan teenager appears in court accused of a double rape in Wigan town centre
A teenager has appeared in court charged with twice raping a woman in Wigan town centre.
Samuel Jakubowski was arrested following an alleged attack on a female in the early hours of Saturday March 12.
The 19-year-old of Elm Tree Road in Lowton appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to confirm his personal details and hear the charges laid against him.
Because of the seriousness of the case, the bench immediately sent it to be heard before a judge and Jakobowski will make his first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on April 19.
Before then he is on bail but will be electronically tagged, obliged to sleep at his home address and stay within its precincts between the hours of 7pm and 7am.
He has yet to enter any pleas.