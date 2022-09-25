Wigan teenager denies drug dealing charge
A Wigan teenager has denied handling stolen goods and being a drug peddler.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Bobbi-Jo Mayson, 18, of Rose Hill Avenue in Pemberton, stood before borough justices to plead not guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on November 14 2020 and to having criminal property, namely designer clothing, on May 7 last year.
She was released on bail, conditional that she does not approach two named males, until she makes her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on October 19.