Wigan teenager faces series of domestic abuse charges including strangulation

A Wigan 17-year-old has denied multiple domestic abuse charges including controlling and coercive behaviour.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to face the the allegation of bullying a named female between the beginning of January and mid-April this year, three counts of assault by beating, one of intentional strangulation, another of criminal damage and one of stalking causing fear of violence in that at least twice he phoned her to say he would harm her.

The teenager has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has been released on conditional bail until he reappears at the court for trial on September 29.