Wigan teenager found guilty of attacking police officers

Jacob Gaskell, 18, of Marlborough Avenue, Spring View, had denied assaulting Pcs Adam James and Claire Boardman by beating while exercising their functions as emergency workers.

But following a trial at Wigan Magistrates’ Court he was found guilty of both offences which were committed on March 29, 2020.

He was ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work and he must pay £490 in costs, compensation and a victim surcharge.