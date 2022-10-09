Wigan teenager locked up for threatening and attacking a woman
A teenager who attacked and threatened a woman has been given four weeks in a young offenders' institution.
By Charles Graham
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:55 am
- 1 min read
Jacob Gaskell, 19, of HMP Deerbolt in Durham, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting and menacing Natasha Dutton on February 26 in Platt Bridge.
Read More
Read MoreOnly three per cent of burglars were prosecuted in Greater Manchester last year,...
He must also pay £128 to victim services.