Wigan teens accused of attacking another man
The Wigan 17 and 18-year-olds have been charged with actual bodily harm
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:47 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:48 am
Two teenagers have been accused of attacking another male.
The Wigan 17 and 18-year-olds, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices charged with causing the actual bodily harm of a named individual on October 2.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court and the pair will appear before a judge on June 23
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...