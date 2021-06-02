Wigan teens accused of attacking another man

The Wigan 17 and 18-year-olds have been charged with actual bodily harm

By Post reporter
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:48 am

Two teenagers have been accused of attacking another male.

The Wigan 17 and 18-year-olds, who cannot be named, appeared before borough justices charged with causing the actual bodily harm of a named individual on October 2.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court and the pair will appear before a judge on June 23

