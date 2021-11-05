Wigan theft suspect found hiding under water in a freezing river
A suspected Wigan shoplifter was fished out of the River Douglas by police after trying to hide under water.
Officers had been hunting a thief responsible for several offences at Robin Park retail park as part of their latest crackdown on acquisitive crimes there.
And on Tuesday morning their investigations led to the river running near near to the park where they found a man submerged and trying to hold his breath under the chilling waters.
He was arrested and taken to the nearby police HQ where a spokesman for GMP Wigan West he only had a night in the cells and a runny nose for his troubles.
Kelvin Sharratt, 27, has since been charged with four thefts and been made the subject of an interim criminal behaviour order banning him from Robin Retail Park.
