Wigan theft suspect found hiding under water in a freezing river

Officers had been hunting a thief responsible for several offences at Robin Park retail park as part of their latest crackdown on acquisitive crimes there.

And on Tuesday morning their investigations led to the river running near near to the park where they found a man submerged and trying to hold his breath under the chilling waters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police arrested the man on suspicion of four thefts

He was arrested and taken to the nearby police HQ where a spokesman for GMP Wigan West he only had a night in the cells and a runny nose for his troubles.

Kelvin Sharratt, 27, has since been charged with four thefts and been made the subject of an interim criminal behaviour order banning him from Robin Retail Park.